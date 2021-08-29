NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,542,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253,209 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of NiSource worth $37,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI opened at $24.82 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

