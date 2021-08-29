NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE NI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.