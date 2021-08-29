Noir Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $140,086.41 and approximately $250.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,507,588 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

