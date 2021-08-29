Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the July 29th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 710.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKF opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.