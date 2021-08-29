Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Noodles & Company posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 154,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,250. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,271.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.47.

