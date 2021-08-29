Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

