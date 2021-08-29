Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 6.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

