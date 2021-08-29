North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Down 38.9% in August

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,947 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

