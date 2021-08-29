Northeast Investment Management Acquires 1,446 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northeast Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $26,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after buying an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,830,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

NYSE FRC traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,638. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.45. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

