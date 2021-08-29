Northeast Investment Management Acquires 48,524 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,524 shares during the period. ABB accounts for 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $23,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after buying an additional 122,776 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of ABB by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,772. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.11. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

