Northeast Investment Management Acquires 821 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.71 on Friday, reaching $278.33. 3,916,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

