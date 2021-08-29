Northeast Investment Management Acquires 8,435 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.49. 1,115,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $207.77 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

