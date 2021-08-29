Northeast Investment Management Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

Shares of ASML traded up $21.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $832.92. 659,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,248. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $834.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $349.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

