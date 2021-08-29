Northeast Investment Management Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,056. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $341.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.