Northeast Investment Management Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 86.6% in the second quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 369,013 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,879 shares of company stock worth $5,488,541. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.83. 1,390,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,316. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.20. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

