Northeast Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,410 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Amcor by 33.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 3,957,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,428. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.