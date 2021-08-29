Northeast Investment Management Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.