Northeast Investment Management Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

