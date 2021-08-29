Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management owned about 0.21% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

VSGX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.13. 143,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,018. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76.

