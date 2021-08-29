Northeast Investment Management Has $13.60 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.25. The firm has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.