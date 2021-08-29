Northeast Investment Management Has $15.77 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

