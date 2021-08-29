Northeast Investment Management Has $2.83 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. 4,432,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

