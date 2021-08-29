Northeast Investment Management Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.87. The stock had a trading volume of 682,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,956. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $309.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

