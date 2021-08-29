Northeast Investment Management Has $38.46 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $335.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,482. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.13. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.