Northeast Investment Management Has $56.29 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $197,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,268,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.10. 1,316,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

