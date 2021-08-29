Northeast Investment Management Has $9.95 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 165.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $224,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $55.77. 15,822,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

