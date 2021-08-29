Northeast Investment Management Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $632.40. 821,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $635.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $575.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

