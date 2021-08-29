Northeast Investment Management Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.