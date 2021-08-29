Northeast Investment Management Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

