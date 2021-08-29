Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

