Northeast Investment Management Purchases 1,737 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

