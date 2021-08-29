Northeast Investment Management Purchases 5,233 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $210.40. 2,029,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,044. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.52. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

