Northeast Investment Management Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 40,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $212.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,008. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

