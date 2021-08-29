Northeast Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

BABA stock traded down $5.77 on Friday, hitting $159.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,718,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,811,580. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.13. The company has a market capitalization of $433.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

