Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,073 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.