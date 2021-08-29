Northeast Investment Management Sells 25,911 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,911 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. 6,010,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.