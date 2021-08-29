Northeast Investment Management Sells 4,604 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.94. 4,166,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

