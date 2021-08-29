Northeast Investment Management Sells 462 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $48.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,900.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.