Northeast Investment Management Sells 639 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.