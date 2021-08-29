Northeast Investment Management Sells 871 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

