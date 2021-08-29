Northeast Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $92.02. 1,847,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

