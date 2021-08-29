Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.