Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) & First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Head to Head Analysis

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

55.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Bancorp of Indiana and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.21%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.62 million 4.79 $36.99 million $0.95 17.81

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 32.06% 8.18% 1.12%

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

