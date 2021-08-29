Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.96

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.959 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94.

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on NPIFF. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

