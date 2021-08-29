Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $399.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NOC opened at $364.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.80. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

