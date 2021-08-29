NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stake Lessened by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 331,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $8,166,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $63.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

