Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.60.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

