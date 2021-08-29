Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Novavax worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,511 shares of company stock worth $15,424,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $226.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.97.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

