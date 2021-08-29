NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,697,122. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,694.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.02. NovoCure has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

