Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,692 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $119.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.93. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.